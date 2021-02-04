Mountains get dumped on by snowstorm; see totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow missed Denver but did hit the Palmer Divide including Monument, Parker, and Castle Rock with light accumulations. Heavy snow at the ski areas along I-70 and North.

Avalanche Warnings blanket the Mountains through Friday. More snow will fall in the mountains starting Thursday night.

So how much snow fell in the mountains over the last 24 hours?

Here’s a look at preliminary totals as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday:

Arapahoe Basin: 10 inches

Aspen: 14 inches

Beaver Creek: 15 inches

Breckenridge: 13 inches

Copper Mountain: 5 inches

Eldora: 8 inches

Loveland Ski Area: 5 inches

Monument: 8 inches

Silverthorne: 15 inches

Snowmass: 20 inches

Steamboat: 8 inches

Vail: 12 inches

Winter Park: 14 inches