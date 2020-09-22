Mountain Vista High School shifts to virtual learning for 2 weeks

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Mountain Vista High School sent a letter to families and staff announcing a two week shift to virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in our school, resulting in quarantines involving many staff and students, has led us to the decision to transition all learning at MVHS to virtual learning for the next two weeks, beginning on Tuesday, September 22,” school officials said in the letter.

The school says people who tested positive are in isolation and close contacts to those people are in quarantine, following guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Class schedules, athletics and activities will continue as scheduled the school says.

In-person learning will resume on Oct. 5.