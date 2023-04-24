LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Family, friends and coworkers will pay tribute Tuesday morning to a firefighter who passed away.

Ben Fournier started as a volunteer firefighter with Mountain View Fire Rescue in 2000. That passion became a career in 2006, launching 17 years of service.

Chief Dave Beebe worked with Fournier during his entire time with the department. He said this death is hitting everyone hard.

“He had just this genuine care for people. He was one of those who was always concerned about how others were doing and just a concern for his coworkers, and he did very good with the people he served,” Beebe said. “He truly cared about them and always went the extra mile. Just a good all-around person.”

Fournier, 42, was killed in a work site accident a week ago near Conifer. He was off-duty at the time.

“He was no drama, you know. He was just very easygoing, easy to get along with. Never had any issues with him ever in the 17 years that we worked together. He was just easygoing, easy to talk to and got along with most everybody. Not flashy, not any of that,” Beebe said.

Fourneir leaves behind a wife and children. The chief said they were the most important part of his life.

“You know, I have spoken to his wife several times since this happened, and she is an incredibly strong woman,” Beebe said.

There has been a GoFundMe set up to help the Fournier family.

Firefighter’s procession, memorial on Tuesday

Fournier most recently worked the “A” shift at Eldorado Springs Station No. 9. His memorial Tuesday morning is set to happen during that shift.

“We of course never want to be in the position of having to honor someone because of their passing, but tomorrow, you know, one of his wishes was that he wanted to be remembered as a firefighter, and so we are making every effort to make that happen,” Beebe said.

There will be a small procession from the mortuary to LifeBridge church, with arrival at the church at approximately 9 a.m. The services for Fournier start at 10 a.m. The procession to the private graveside service should depart between 11:45 a.m. and noon.

The services will be livestreamed at this link.

The chief said they’ve made arrangements for their on-duty firefighters to be there. He expects nearly 100% of their men and women to be there to pay their respects.