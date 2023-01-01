IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers are setting out early to try and beat the storm.

“We planned to go skiing but with incoming weather, we decided not to, as much as we wanted to, we cut it short and are heading back to Denver,” Nick Kaizer, who was on a trip to Colorado said.

FOX31 and Channel 2 met Kaizer at the Kum & Go in Idaho Springs while he was filling up.

He said he knows, despite not living here, what can happen with I-70 if the snow starts falling when the ski traffic rolls out.

“We’re trying to get ahead of that so we get home before it shuts down,” Kaizer said.

His passenger Baisey, a mixed pup, was also along for the ride. He said the trip to the mountains was snowy.

“Today was the first day it wasn’t snowing. It’s been snowing the past two days,” Kaizer said.

Allie Rivera was heading in the opposite direction but also getting ahead of the traffic and storm.

“I used to live in the mountains so I am aware of I-70, the traffic and the mess,” Riveria said.

Riveria also said she hopes other drivers are prepped and patient.

“Have snow tires, have enough gas and be aware of those around you,” Riveria said.

Kaizer said agreeing he just wants drivers to make it to their destination safely.

“Plan for the curves ahead take it slower than you need to and have control of the wheels when you turn,” Kaizer said.

Make sure you download our PinPoint Weather Alert app ahead of the storm.