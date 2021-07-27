Mountain towns hone in on short-term rentals

DENVER (KDVR) — While housing is an issue along the Front Range, it’s causing a wave of concern in Colorado’s mountain towns.

More specifically, when it comes to short-term rentals.

According to the chair of the Steamboat Springs Lodging Association, the issue has to deal with people/investors scooping up properties initially being leased long term by locals and then turning them into overnight stay locations like an Airbnb.

“I think there is concern in our community that there are maybe too many of them – that it may be encroaching upon long term housing for locals who are trying to live and work here. And that’s the question everyone is looking at right now and trying to find some solutions to manage this in a way that maybe protects some parts of our town,” explained Robin Craigen, chair of the Steamboat Springs Lodging Association.

Communities such as Frisco, Vail, Telluride, Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs are all considering new regulations (or have regulations in place) to help out the struggling lodging industry and to provide permanent residents with more affordable housing.

“There’s not an inherent accountability as far as noise or disturbance to neighbors. There isn’t necessarily someone looking at parking or the impacts around you. There isn’t someone looking at occupancy or basic life safety in the same way that it would be in our business,” said Craigen.

In 2019, the short-term rental business exceeded $116 billion with worldwide bookings.