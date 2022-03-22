EMPIRE, Colo. (KDVR) — Water woes continue for the mountain town of Empire, with residents relying on bottled water and water from a tank.

Town officials recently determined, two-fold, that there is a leak in the water distribution system and low-water flow.

Residents remain under a boil water advisory while the town is dealing with this issue. Resolving both issues could take days, if not weeks.

“I’m trying to conserve water, but I didn’t know it was gonna be so bad,” resident Shannon Hickman said.

Hickman and his daughter, Penelope, have been volunteering to fill buckets of water. Grocery stores have donated bottled water. Beau Jo’s Pizzeria has donated buckets for the tank water.

“It makes you appreciate it a lot more,” Hickman added. “Then again, sometimes it brings the community closer together. But, we’ll make do.”

Empire is 42 miles west of Denver off the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.