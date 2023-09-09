ESTES PARK, Colo. — This week marks 10 years since the 2013 deadly Colorado floods that went through parts of both Boulder County and Larmier County. Estes Park is one area that was hit hard.

“It had been raining day and night for what felt like days,” Amy Hamrick, the former owner of Kind Coffee in Estes Park said Saturday.

Hamrick was the owner of Kind Coffee when the floods hit a decade ago. The shop sits right on the riverwalk area and in the heart of town. She said the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12, something felt off to locals who frequented the shop.

“That morning there was a nervous energy, I think the locals knew something was happening and it wasn’t going to be good,” Hamrick said.

She said a group of them were standing near the back door watching the river, guessing the flooding might start from there, but a customer came in, sounding panicked, letting Hamrick know the parking lot and streets out front were flooding.

“Then we flooded for two and a half days cause where we are located is the confluence of a few rivers and creeks,” Hamrick said.

She said there were some dry areas in a portion of the shop, and with help from some customers, they went around unplugging and lifting items to countertops to salvage what they could.

“We didn’t know if it would be 2 inches or 6 feet of water,” Hamrick said.

Following the flooding, Hamrick said the shop was closed for three months and they basically had to restart from scratch. The shop originally opened back in 2002.

Just this past April after owning Kind Coffee for over two decades, Hamrick sold the shop to Kimi Nash.

“The stories, the videos and the pictures are always so moving to see,” Nash said Saturday.

Nash moved to Estes Park from California five years ago and started as a barista, then moved up to general manager before purchasing the shop from Hamrick. She said the shop holds so much history of the town and she knows how important it is to locals who visit daily.

“It brought tears to my eyes looking at the pictures and videos to know what they went through,” Nash said.

Nash said they keep inflatable sandbags in the coffee shop just in case flooding were to happen again. She said they also keep an eye on the river behind the shop.

“Nothing has come close to the events in 2013,” Nash said.