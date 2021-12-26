Mountain weather road conditions cause I-70 closures in both directions

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Interstate 70 road closures for both eastbound and westbound on Sunday morning.

Current I-70 closures

Westbound between Exit 216: US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205: CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne (Eisenhower Tunnel) at Mile Point 215. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

Eastbound between Exit 203: CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 205: CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne (Silverthorne) at Mile Point 205. Road closed expect delays due to safety concerns.

Reopened to traffic at 10:22 a.m. – Eastbound between Exit 180: East Vail and Exit 190: Vail Pass Summit (Vail) at Mile Point 180. Road closed expect delays due to a crash.

CDOT implemented the passenger vehicle traction and commercial vehicle chain law at 8:59 a.m. Sunday for southbound State Highway 133 between Chair Mountain Drive and McClure Campground (McClure Pass) from Mile Point 47.5 to Mile Point 43.