DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snowfall in the high country resulted in several road closures due to safety concerns from dangerous and slick conditions, as well as low visibility.

Parts of eastbound Interstate 70 just east of Vail, also known as Vail Pass Summit, were closed as of 10:13 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Delays from the closure should be expected.

Colorado Department of Transportation cameras show semi-trucks stopped on the side of the road in the area.

Other safety road closures include Rabbit Ears Pass, Muddy Pass, Berthoud Pass, and Loveland Pass, as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service has warned of low visibility and blizzard conditions in areas of the mountains.

Plows were working several roads in the area, according to CDOT’s online tool COtrip. You can use the tool to see up-to-date road closures, as well as road safety conditions.