DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain Mike’s Pizza, known for its ginormous pizzas and curly pepperoni, finally opened a shop in Colorado.

According to Allrecipes, a medium size pizza is 12 inches, while a large is 18 inches. Mountain Mike’s serves “mountain-sized” pizzas at 20 inches.

That’s about the size of both your forearms.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza (Courtesy of Mountain Mike’s Pizza)

Mountain Mike’s is also home to the crispy and curly pepperoni, “which uses natural casing so our mountainous pepperonis curls and crisp when cooked…a true pepperoni lover’s dream,” said the pizza shop on its website.

The pizza joint is already located in many states like California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas and Oregon.

Now, there’s a new location in Parker, Colorado. The spot is located at 12239 Pine Bluffs Way.

The shop serves a “Pike’s Peak Pizza,” named after the iconic mountain Pikes Peak. The pizza comes with Italian sausage, pepperoni, beef, salami, linguica and ham.

The pizza shop is already open in Parker and it’s only a slight detour if you’re heading to Pikes Peak for a hike.