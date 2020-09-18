Mountain lion spotted in southeast Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The wildlife out on the Plains tends to be a different animal than what you see up in the mountains, but every once in a while, the two worlds collide.

“Anywhere where there are deer, you can have mountain lions,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “That’s their primary food source, if not their only food source.”

Clay confirms someone reported seeing a mountain lion near the Red-tailed Hawk Park in southeast Aurora in late August. Clay says the mountain lion reportedly dashed off into a gully with thick brush.

“Back in June we had a mountain lion that was spotted kind of south of Fort Morgan,” Clay said. “We’ve had a mountain lion in Brighton and out in Parker.”

Clay says mountain lions have been known to travel for miles in pursuit of food or a mate, sometimes being spotted in Wyoming, Texas, Kansas and New Mexico. Their ability to pop up in the suburbs is a reason why CPW is trying to educate the public about what to do if you see one.

In early September, an Aurora woman captured a mountain lion sniffing around her garage via a home security video around the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

“They’re getting spotted a lot more often and that’s because of security cameras,” Clay said. “If you see a mountain lion, report it to us. It’s good activity for us to know about so we can track and monitor behavior.”