Mountain lion spotted in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted early Monday morning.

The mountain lion was reportedly spotted near Mathews St. and Tulane Dr.

FCPD is asking residents to be aware of their surroundings in that area and keep an extra eye on small pets and children.

What do you do if you see the mountain lion? Colorado Parks and Wildlife said to do the following:

Stay calm and do not run

Do all you can to appear larger

Haze it away with loud noises set off your car alarm

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.

Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!

If you see the mountain lion, you are asked to contact CPW at 970-472-4300.

Here are some other tips from CPW:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.

If you ever have a mountain lion video or a video of any other wildlife, we would love to share it. You can send it to us here.