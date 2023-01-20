ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood was reported Friday night.

The call came in about the animal being seen in the area of West Wesley Avenue near South Tejon Street.

The Englewood Police Department said in a tweet to make lots of noise if you encounter the animal and do not attempt to approach it.

FOX31’s Greg Nieto is heading to the area to find out what police are doing to find the alleged cougar on the loose.

If you see the mountain lion, call Englewood PD at 303-761-7410 or Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-297-1192.