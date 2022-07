DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not every day you hear a mountain lion call in the wild. One Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger was able to capture a rare moment this week on a trail camera.

Ranger Tiffany McCauley works at Roxborough State Park, and is known for her trail cameras that capture all sorts of Colorado wildlife deep in the park.

This week, McCauley captured mountain lions calling at each other, describing it as mating behavior. McCauley said she could hear the calls from three miles away.