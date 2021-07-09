Mountain lion found underneath deck in Englewood

This mountain lion was found under the deck of a home in Englewood on July 8, 2021. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has relocated a mountain lion after capturing it beneath a deck in Englewood.

The 60-pound female is believed to be about 2.5 years old, and according to CPW officers, her body is in good condition.

The mountain lion was relocated out of town and into more appropriate habitat. Here is video of its release. pic.twitter.com/aIwlj9qDRV — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 9, 2021

It was late Thursday night when she was found under the deck of a home near South Broadway and East Oxford Avenue.

“The reason we chose to go hands-on with this mountain lion was because it was so deep in the heart of the city,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez. “We are glad this operation worked out so smoothly for that neighborhood and for the mountain lion. We’d like to thank the Englewood Police Department and Code Enforcement for assisting us in getting that lion out safely.”

CPW said it’s possible this was the same mountain lion spotted about 10 miles away in Centennial on July 6, but there is no way of knowing definitively.

It’s not common for a mountain lion to come into urban areas like Englewood, but it does happen occasionally as they hunt for deer, skunks, raccoons or even pets and hobby livestock.

This mountain lion was taken out of town and released in a more appropriate environment.