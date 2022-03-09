DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain lion activity has been high along the Front Range, as of late, specifically with an increase of reports in the Boulder area.

A young male was found under a deck last month and a man was attacked in Montezuma County last week.

With the predatory cats showing up around populated areas, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people how dangerous they are and what to do if they encounter one.

To impress upon the point, CPW posted a video of a mountain lion feeding on a kill in the wild that was captured on camera.

CPW said mountain lions surprise attack their prey and it’s rare to catch them on video after a kill.

“They then drag the carcass to a sheltered spot to feed on it. They cover the carcass with dirt, leaves or snow and may return to feed on it over the course of a few days. We say: If you have deer, you have mountain lion,” CPW tweeted.

If you’re wondering how to handle a mountain lion encounter or more information on their presence in the state, check out CPW’s website.