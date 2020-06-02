Mountain lion captured in garage of Longmont home

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers captured a mountain lion in an open garage on Monday evening.

The mountain lion was spotted on the Northwest side of Longmont, according to Longmont Police, and located in a subdivision near Highway 66 and Hover Street.

According to CPW, officers were able to safely tranquilize the young male mountain lion.

The officers will relocate the lion out of town and back into the mountains.

Longmont police say that residents should never approach wildlife that has made its way into town.