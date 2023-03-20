NATHROP, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was attacked by a mountain lion while sitting in an in-ground hot tub Saturday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 8 p.m. at a home in a heavily wooded area near Nathrop, a town in Chaffee County.

The man was sitting in a hot tub with his wife when he felt something grab his head.

He and his wife began to scream and splash water at the lion. His wife also got a flashlight and shined it on the mountain lion.

The commotion and the light caused the animal to retreat about 20 feet away from them. After they kept screaming at it, it moved to the top of a hill and began to watch them.

The couple was able to get back into the house and clean the scratches on the man’s head.

When CPW officers arrived, they attempted to find the mountain lion but were unable to find tracks due to the freezing temperatures and frozen snow on the ground.

A trap was set at a nearby resort complex to catch the lion.

This was the first mountain lion attack on a human in Colorado since February 2022, and the 24th known attack that caused injury in the state since 1990.

Three of those attacks have resulted in death.

The man in this attack suffered minor injuries to his head.