Mountain goat hunter forced to send ‘SOS’ from GPS after falling

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a man hunting near Aspen Highlands Ski Area had to be rescued after falling.

It happened on 3:45 p.m. when dispatchers received an “SOS” notification from a GPS device. A short time later, someone associated with the owner of the device called 911.

The sheriff’s office said a hunter in the Five Fingers area off of Aspen Highlands Ski Area had fallen and sustained significant injuries requiring urgent medical resources.

Mountain Rescue deployed to the area immediately and drove to the Conundrum Creek parking lot to attempt to locate the injured hunter. Upon arrival to the Conundrum Creek area, Mountain Rescue Aspen team members spotted the hunter and his friends approximately 1000 vertical feet up the west side of the valley in a previous avalanche area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said rescue teams found the hunter and three other members of his group around 6 p.m. The injured hunter was stabilized in the field and placed into a litter wheel for transport down the steep and rocky slope.

It took nearly two hours to get the hunter down to the Conundrum Creek parking lot where he was placed into an ambulance and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.