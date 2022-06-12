MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs died on the Palisade Plunge Trail Saturday after suffering from a heat-related illness.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the man ran out of water while biking the trail alone when three other riders stopped to check on him. The group had run out of water themselves and called 911 for help.

MCSO deputies, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Palisade Fire Department and a Careflight helicopter responded to the remote area. Life-saving measures were given to the man but were unsuccessful.

The three mountain bikers who called for help were treated for dehydration when they were rescued, MCSO said. They had started with a gallon of water each and ran out about 10 miles before the end of the trail.

It was a record-breaking 102 degrees in Grand Junction on Saturday and the extreme heat is very dangerous for anyone engaging in outdoor activities.

The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure, MCSO included in a release. The trail is very remote and riders are instructed to carry water, food, and emergency supplies with them. MCSO said at least 2.5 gallons of water per person and electrolyte replenishments are recommended for this trail in the summer.