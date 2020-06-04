Mount Evans Highway won’t open this season due to impacts from COVID-19, biking and hiking still allowed

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation, The USDA Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks announced on Thursday that Mount Evans Highway (Colorado Highway 5) will not open to motorized vehicles for the 2020 season due to issues associated with COVID-19.

The USDA Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks said biking, hiking and non-motorized activities will still be allowed.

According to CDOT, since the highway will remain closed to motorized use for the 2020 season, crews plan to perform necessary maintenance of the highway that can’t be carried out when the highway is open. This includes filling potholes and fixing damaged delineation markings which outline the edges of the highway and also alert motorists to any obstacles covered by snow.

In a release on Thursday, the USDA Forest Service and Denver Mountain Parks said due to the higher demand on law enforcement and rescue operations, high-risk activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.