Mount Evans Highway open for summer

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mount Evans Highway, also known as Colorado Highway 5, is now open to the public for the 2021 season.

CDOT crews worked throughout the month of May, plowing over 15 miles of snow from the gates at Echo Lodge Lake to the Mount Evans summit.

The USDA Forest Service is requiring motorists to make reservations if they plan to drive on the highway, while hikers and cyclists are not required to make a reservation at this time.

“The online reservation system will help alleviate significant wear and tear on the Mount Evans road and surrounding ecosystem. Please be ready for this necessary change from the USDA Forest Service,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

CDOT suggests travelers “know before you go” by checking weather and road conditions before visiting the Mount Evans Highway.

