Wheat Ridge Police officer clocks driver doing 68 over the speed limit on Interstate-70 near Wadsworth. (Wheat Ridge Police Department)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A concerning reminder to drive safely this Labor Day weekend arrived Sunday morning in the form of a speeding motorist who, according to Wheat Ridge police, was traveling 133 m.p.h. on Interstate 70.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department tweeted out a photo at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning that showed a police radar gun that had just registered the speed of a motorist traveling eastbound on I-70 near Wadsworth Boulevard.

According to the WRPD, the recorded speed was 133 m.p.h. which is 68 m.p.h. over the speed limit on that stretch of I-70.

“Frankly, it’s terrifying. We’ve got extra patrols on for the #holidayweekend traffic. Please… slow down. Value your life more than this,” WRPD said in the same tweet.

Since the motorist was traveling at such a high rate of speed and refused to stop, officers were unable to pull the vehicle over.

WRPD said that the vehicle appeared to not have a license plate, and they believed that it was either a Dodge Charger or a Dodge Challenger. The driver of this vehicle is still at large.

Fortunately, speeding was the only harm done here, but this could have ended much more tragically, so take this reminder and observe safe driving habits this holiday weekend and beyond.