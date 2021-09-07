Motorcyclists shoot at truck — with a boy as passenger — in Lafayette road rage incident

One of three motorcyclists suspected in a Lafayette road-rage shooting on Sept. 6, 2021. (Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say three motorcyclists fired shots at a truck — which had a boy as a passenger — in a Monday road rage incident in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, police were dispatched to the reported shooting in the area of U.S. 287 and West South Boulder Road on Monday around 5:44 p.m.

The incident involved three people on three motorcycles — two males and a female — and a silver Chevrolet Silverado with an adult driver and a boy passenger.

The incident started in the area of U.S. 287 and Colorado 52, north of Lafayette, and continued southbound to West South Boulder Road.

The suspects “shot multiple rounds” at the truck, striking its driver’s side three times, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Suspect descriptions

Shooting suspect:

“White male with a larger build, possibly riding a late model ruby red Harley Davidson Road Glide with a black seat. The motorcycle had a hard-sided saddle bag out of which the firearm was pulled.

“The driver was possibly wearing a military style WWII era helmet.

“The suspect appeared to be a patched member of an unknown motorcycle club.”

Second suspect:

“White male, average to slim build, possibly riding a late model Harley Davidson Softail Lowrider S of unknown color, with a Memphis Shades front fairing.

“The suspect possibly punched out the Silverado’s passenger-side mirror.

“The suspect appeared to be a patched member of an unknown motorcycle club.”

Third suspect:

“White female, larger build, possibly riding a late model Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic or Road King, black or dark in color.

“The suspect had a possible Harley Davidson patch on the back of her clothing.”

Police encouraged witnesses to contact Lafayette Police Detective Biggs at 303-604-3514.