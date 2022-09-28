PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adam Lamb was riding his motorcycle near Guanella Pass when he struck a moose.

“Between her lower rib cage and her hind legs,” Lamb said.

The crash happened last Saturday. “I ended up ejecting from the motorcycle over her,” he said.

Lamb was sent to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

“I was hanging on to the handlebars, I’m pretty sure that’s when I broke both of my arms,” Lamb said.

Folks came to his aid, Lamb said, including a search-and-rescue team member and Matt Bagge.

“We grab some jackets and some blankets for him, and he said his hands were cold and then we grabbed another thing to keep his legs elevated,” Bagge said.

Lamb is grateful his own collision happened with decent folks not too far.

“If there weren’t people there around me, there’s no telling how long I would have laid there,” Lamb said.

The moose didn’t survive but wasn’t left on the side of the road.

“At the end we got about a hundred pounds of meat,” Bagge said.

Wildlife officials warn to stay vigilant for wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes.

“As we move into fall and winter, this is a time when we see an increase in vehicle collisions,” Joey Livingston, from CPW, said.

CPW said striking an animal on purpose is tantamount to poaching, but similar to this case, it isn’t a crime when it’s an accident.

With that in mind, there are plans for Lamb when he recovers, according to Bagge.

“We’re going to have a celebration when he (Lamb) can maybe hold a stick over the fire and roast some marshmallows and maybe some moose meat,” Bagge said.

Lamb said he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital this weekend and is looking at a recovery of about six to eight weeks.