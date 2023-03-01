The motorcyclist pictured is wanted in a hit-and-run on Colfax and Broadway. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are working to identify a motorcyclist that allegedly struck a pedestrian crossing the street and left them with serious injuries.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run on Feb. 25 at around 2:51 p.m. at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and North Broadway Street near Civic Center Park.

DPD said the unknown motorcyclist was traveling westbound and allegedly struck a pedestrian who was crossing on Colfax. The motorcyclist did not stop and check on the pedestrian, and instead fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries from the hit-and-run.

DPD said the motorcycle is described as a gray sport-style motorcycle with possible minor damage to the front fender. The motorcyclist was also traveling with a large group.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.