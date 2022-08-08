DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured when they collided with a car at a Highland neighborhood intersection Saturday night.

Denver police said at around 9:05 p.m. a Subaru SUV was turning left when a motorcycle was hit at the intersection of Platte and 15th streets. The Subaru driver did not stop and fled eastbound on 15th Street.

Police said the Subaru probably has damage to the front left, with possible headlight damage and a missing left-side amber reflector.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.