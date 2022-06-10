LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Traffic along South Boise Avenue was shut down in both directions on Friday evening, just north of Highway 402. This was the result of a fiery motorcycle crash that left the rider dead at the scene.

The crash was reported to dispatch at roughly 5:56 p.m. and involved a separate vehicle and according to officials with the Colorado State Patrol. They also said that it may have been the fault of the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle was reported stolen prior to the crash. The individual who died on the scene was reportedly a 26-year-old man. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle have since been transported to a nearby hospital.

Check back here for updates as they come in and avoid the area if possible as CSP expects this to be a lengthy investigation.