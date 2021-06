An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

DENVER (KDVR) – A motorcyclist was killed overnight Sunday after colliding with a vehicle in Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, the crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at Brighton Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling at highway speed when it crashed into the back of a vehicle that had died out on I-70. The car is said to have died out due to mechanical issues.

#DPD #TRAFFIC Officers on scene on I-70 West bound at Brighton Blvd on a motorcycle that collided with a vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, and was pronounced deceased. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/ljrC4nTi2d — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2021