DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 involving several vehicles Saturday afternoon.

Both directions of the highway were closed for investigation following the crash and remained closed as of 4 p.m.

The department said there were serious injuries when the crash occurred around Sheridan Boulevard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 was closed from Sheridan to Lowell Boulevard.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.