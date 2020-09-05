Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died Friday night after the driver of a car turned left in front of him, Aurora police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

APD’s initial investigation found that a man driving a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Hampden when the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro heading eastbound on Hampden turned left toward northbound Tower. The Camaro went into the motorcycle’s path, causing a crash, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro driver remained at the crash site and is cooperating with the investigation.

“Currently, it appears alcohol was a factor for the driver of the Camero (sic),” APD said in a statement.

The victim’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

“Traffic Unit Investigators will continue to investigate and attempt to reconstruct the scene to determine speeds and other contributing factors of the crash,” APD said.

Police did not say which charges the Camaro driver may face.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of it is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.