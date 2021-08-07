Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police asking for information

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by a Jeep at the intersection of North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue late Friday night, police said.

Officers arrived to the scene of the crash around 11 p.m. where the motorcyclist was found unresponsive. Aurora Fire Rescue and officers provided aide before the man was transported to the hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

Police said it is believed the motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Havana Street when a black Jeep made a left hand turn in front of the motorcycle.

The Jeep fled the scene and was last seen heading westbound on East 1st Avenue after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.