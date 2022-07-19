AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed during a fiery motorcycle crash with a car on South Havana Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, on Monday at 6:50 p.m., 911 dispatch received multiple calls of a serious crash at South Havana Street and East Evans Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Subaru Impreza and a Yamaha R6 motorcycle collided.

According to investigators, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on South Havana Street at a high rate of speed. The Subaru was turning left onto southbound South Havana from a parking lot on the east side of the road. That is when the two vehicles collided.

Investigators reported that both vehicles caught fire, and Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later date.

The driver of the Subaru did remain on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing as crews work to determine if alcohol or any other factors contributed to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of the incident is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.

According to APD, this is the 24th traffic-related fatality in 2022.