One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A motorcyclist involved in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon died from his injuries and officials are searching for a second motorcyclist believed to be with him at the time.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old was driving a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Jules Drive toward Cooley Mesa Road at approximately 1:41 p.m. when he lost control.

The driver laid the motorcycle down before it slid in front of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade that was traveling in the opposite direction on Jules Drive. When first responders arrived, they found the two vehicles entangled. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol and the ECSO have launched an investigation into this crash and are asking for the public’s help to locate a second motorcyclist who was seen at the scene of the crash.

If you witnessed this crash, you are asked to reach out to Vail Communications Center by calling 970-479-2201.

Additionally, if you have any information about the second motorcyclist involved in this case, call the sheriff’s office at 970-328-8500. You can also give that information to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 which you may be eligible for a $1,500 reward.