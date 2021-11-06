Motorcyclist killed in crash with tow truck in Aurora; separate 3-car crash cleanup nearby

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a tow truck around the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Blackhawk Street on Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. when witnesses said a motorcyclist was driving in the center of lanes between vehicles stopped at a red light. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, not slowing down for the red light. The driver of a tow truck turned left on a green arrow onto South Blackhawk Street when the driver of the motorcycle collided with the broad side of the tow truck, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just a couple of hours before the deadly motorcycle crash, a three-car crash on Mississippi Avenue and Abilene Street, just off Interstate 225, caused major traffic delays and backups.

The Aurora Police Department said four people were injured in that crash and Aurora Fire Rescue told FOX31 three people were assessed on scene and a fourth person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The deadly crash is under investigation and police ask anyone who may have witnessed it or has dash-camera video, and have not yet spoken to police, to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

