ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Cadillac Escalade Tuesday evening in Aurora.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mexico Avenue around 11:06 p.m.

The motorcyclist and the driver of the Cadillac, both adult men, collided just north of the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased, while the Cadillac driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released once he is properly identified and his next of kin notified.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing to rule out if speed or alcohol was a factor.