DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 85, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The driver of a pickup truck and rider collided around mile marker 194 on Highway 85, CSP said. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead after arrival.

Lanes in that area of the highways are shut down for the investigation but traffic is slowly getting through, CSP said.

No other injuries were reported.