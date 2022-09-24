DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a vehicle in the Montbello neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department was investigating a crash between a motorcyclist and a motorist on East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The intersection is in the Montbello neighborhood south of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

DPD confirmed hours later that the motorcyclist involved died from their injuries.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim’s identity and cause of death at a later date.