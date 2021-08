A close-up photo of police lights by night

DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in downtown.

Denver police said the crash happened on Colfax and Broadway around 4:10 a.m.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene, according to DPD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of next-of-kin.