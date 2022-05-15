GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a truck on Saturday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

The crash happened in the area of 1st Avenue and 22nd Street around 10:45 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.

While the investigation continues, GPD initially said the pickup truck driver made a left onto 22nd Street in front of the motorcyclist who was heading south on 1st Avenue approaching 22nd Street.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this crash not interviewed by officers is asked to contact Officer Eddington or Officer Tharp at 970-350-9605.