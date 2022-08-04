AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died after a crash with a truck on Wednesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said.

An initial investigation shows the woman was driving a motorcycle eastbound on 6th Avenue Parkway when a Dodge pickup proceeded southbound on Catawaba Way from a stop sign and collided with the motorcycle around 5:30 p.m.

She was transported to the hospital where she died hours later, Aurora Police said. The driver of the truck remained on scene when police arrived.

Investigators closed the area for a while to determine if speed is a contributing factor to the crash and other possible causes.

Police said this is the 25th deadly crash of the year in the city of Aurora.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has dash-camera video of the crash that hasn’t spoken to police already to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303.739.7000.