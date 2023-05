AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora investigated a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning.

The crash was at the intersection of East Smith Road and Chambers Road.

The rider of the motorcycle died, and it was unknown if there were any additional injuries.

The east and westbound lanes of East Smith Road were closed between Airport Boulevard and Chambers Road after the crash.

The roadway was expected to be closed for an extended time.