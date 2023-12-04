DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted about the crash at 10:36 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened at South Havana and East Iliff in west Aurora near the East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park neighborhood.

According to police, a motorcycle collided with a car, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Eastbound Iliff was closed but has since reopened.

This is the second deadly crash Aurora officers responded to within two hours.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash near Pinewood Drive and Wheatlands Parkway.

Aurora Police did not say what factors led up to either crash.