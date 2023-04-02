AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash near the Horseshoe Park neighborhood in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department was investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of East Mexico Avenue and South Helena Street at 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

According to investigators, a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on East Mexico Avenue and an Infiniti FX35 was turning left from westbound East Mexico Avenue to go southbound on South Helena Street. The two motorists collided in the intersection.

The sole rider of the motorcycle was killed. APD confirmed the rider was wearing a helmet.

The 18-year-old SUV driver was uninjured.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved and are working to determine if speed was a factor.

According to APD, this is Aurora’s 12th traffic-related death this year.