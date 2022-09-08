LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.

The Loveland Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a 42-year-old man. According to LPD, officers received a 911 call shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday that a motorcycle had crashed in the 100 block of East 29th Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they found that a single motorcycle had struck a pole. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

According to LPD, no other vehicles were involved.

The Loveland Police Technical Accident Investigation Team is now investigating the crash. They believe speed is a factor.

The identity of the man will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.