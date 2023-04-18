BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Brighton are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a truck where they believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

The Brighton Police Department investigated the deadly crash on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. near County Road 2 and County Road 31.

The initial investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on County Road 2 and approaching County Road 31 when a Dodge Ram 2500 was driving in front of him. According to BPD, the Dodge Ram quickly slowed down to avoid colliding with a vehicle that turned left in front of the truck.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist hit the brakes and skidded over 50 feet before crashing into the rear bumper of the Ram.

BPD said the motorcyclist was ejected and not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, it appeared alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was uninjured and did stay on scene. Investigators said he showed no sign of impairment.

Investigators are continuing to look into the deadly crash and are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 303-655-8740. Brighton Police are urging everyone to use caution, pay attention, drive sober and obey the speed limit.