BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after a crash with an RTD bus.

It happened in Boulder at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive, according to the Boulder Police Department. Police tweeted about it just before 6:30 p.m.

The intersection was closed for the investigation and was expected to be closed for “quite some time,” police said.

The motorcyclist was reportedly in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

No further information about the crash was immediately released.