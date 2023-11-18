DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Grove Street in the West Highland neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD reported it was investigating the crash at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. The motorcyclist was initially transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The department described the suspect vehicle as a white SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).