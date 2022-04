DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcycle driver died after colliding with a car in Sunnyside on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, a car was traveling westbound on W. 38th Street when it struck a motorcycle traveling eastbound on 38th while turning left onto Quivas Street.

DPD said the motorcyclist was traveling at a suspected high rate of speed and died at the scene.

The driver remained at the location and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.