Motorcyclist dies in crash on Peña Boulevard

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a motorcyclist died at the scene after hitting a guardrail on Peña Boulevard near 40th Avenue on Saturday night.

The rider was traveling southbound around 7:25 p.m., just south of East 40th Avenue, when he struck the guardrail, ejecting the him off the motorcycle. It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.